Lesotho first lady, the wife of Prime Minister Tom Thabane was shot dead late on Wednesday night, just hours before Thabane was due to be inaugurated as Lesotho's leader.

According to Eye Witness News (EWN), Lipolelo Thabane was one of two women shot in what appeared to be a random shoot out, but details on the shooting remain slim.

The shooting was confirmed by the family.

Lesotho held elections earlier this month for the third time in five years. Former prime minister Pakalitha Mosisili reportedly admitted defeat to Thabane on Friday, EWN reported. Thabane's All Basotho Convention (ABC) won 48 parliamentary seats, leaving it short of 61 seats needed to form a government.

Thabane reportedly said he would form a coalition government. After governing from 2012-2015, Thabane fled to South Africa after an assassination attempt.