Home | News | General | Two men fight publicly over refusal to pay for anal sex in Lagos

Two suspected gay partners, Promise Oluwabunkenoye and Kehinde Abiola were yesterday docked before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused persons, 24-year-old Oluwabunkenoye, and Abiola, 29, are facing a two-count charge of same-sex, having sexual intercourse and fighting in the public.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande had earlier told the court that the accused, with others still at large, committed the offences at City Centre Hotel at Ijeshatedo in Surulere about 3.00.p.m. on June 1.

The prosecutor explained that the accused were caught by a police patrol team fighting publicly over non payment of money for sexual acts.

According to him, while the police interrogated them, one of the accused confessed to the fact that he was invited to Romeo and Juliet Hotel located at Ejigbo on May 28 at 5.00 a.m. for anal sex.

He pointed out that the offences contravened Sections 54 and 136 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

However, Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Ipaye Nwachukwu, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the accused should submit their passport-size photographs to the court registrar.

Nwachukwu said one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused, while the other must be a cleric or a community leader.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 3 for mention.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General