Army arrests wanted robber, kidnapper on Kaduna-Abuja road
- 4 hours 4 minutes ago
The Nigerian Army confirmed that troops from one Division in Kaduna State arrested a notorious and wanted leader of an armed banditry, Sani Ibrahim, alias ‘Burtu’, on the Kaduna-Abuja road on Wednesday.
Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, Director of Army Public Relations, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday said, the suspect was picked up when the troops cordoned “armed bandits’ camp at Rijana forest.”
According to Usman, Ibrahim has been on the wanted list of the security agencies in Kaduna State for a long time.
He explained that due to disturbing resurgence of armed banditry and kidnappings along Abuja-Kaduna road, the troops carried out clearance operation at the Rijana forest.
He said one motorcycle and 25 goats were recovered from the camp.
Similarly, the army spokesman said the troops mounted ambush on Zamfara border with Kebbi where they neutralised three armed bandits and recovered 134 cows and 13 sheep.
He said that operations were ongoing.
