Home | News | General | Okowa is diverting our 13 percent allocation – Niger Delta militants accuse governor of theft, vow to resume hostilities

- The New Delta Avengers are challenging governor Patrick Okowa to give names and locations of oil communities in Delta where he has embarked on projects

- The militants called on the federal government to pay the 13 per cent derivation directly to the oil producing communities

- The group accused the governor of robbing Peter to pay Paul and stated its readiness to target new locations

A new militant group known as the New Delta Avengers has challenged the Delta state governor Patrick Okowa to give account of the 13 percent federal government allocation which he received on behalf of the state in the last two years.

According to reports, Okowa has been asked to explain how the money was used to the benefit of the oil producing communities within the state, especially the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

READ ALSO: Abiola was murdered with 'Abuja tea' - Femi Fani-Kayode (Video)

NAIJ.com notes that the group issued its challenge in response to a comment made by the governor that its members might not be Deltans.

In the statement, spokesperson of the group, self-styled Cpl. Olleum Bellum said: “If you see the allocations for states that were released by Ministry of Finance today (yesterday), you will see that Delta State and Okowa were paid N4, 747,930,884.16 billion for February and DESOPADEC is supposed to get half of that money, but we know that nothing was paid to DESOPADEC.

“We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo to pay 13 per cent money direct to oil communities.

“We want to control our resources in Delta because government has failed us. This may become another frontier in the war against operation in the Niger Delta.‎”

The New Delta Avengers challenged Okowa to provide names and locations of the projects he claimed to have embarked on in the Ija, Isoko, Ijaw, Isoko, Ndokwa and Urhobo oil producing communities.

The statement read further: We said before that we will commence our operation on the end of month, that we can move the date forward. New Delta Avenger command is now ready. We have sent all our boys and materials to the location we are targeting and we have also put the government on notice about our action.

“We are not cowards; we do not hide under the shadow to operate.

“Let the governor wake up from his slumber and come to term with his vicious acts towards our communities. He cannot wash away the truth. He has not done anything to benefit the oil communities from Ndokwa to Koko to Forcados.

“We said he is robbing Peter to pay Paul and we stand by this.

“Let him release the fact on the fund that he had given to DESOPADEC.

“Why is he not publishing accounts of the state allocation, internally generated revenue, IGR and other revenues and what he has done with them like his colleagues in other states are doing.

“Even projects that were begun before the Okowa government by DESOPADEC have all halted because the money is being siphoned.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that an Urhobo-born former militant commander Israel Akpodoro has asked Governor Okowa to give step-by-step account of how the bailout fund given to the state was spent.

Akpodoro, who disagreed with the governor over his denial on the $10million which was reported to have been diverted to an alleged mistress of the governor, said the bailout funds were given to state governors on trust from the federal government.

Watch this NAIJ.com TV video of a man calling for mass burial for all Nigerian leaders

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General