Home | News | General | Recruitment: Nigerian Navy warns applicants against fraudsters

- The Nigerian Navy has appealed to the public to disregard any announcement of recruitment

- The Nigerian Navy said it will make a public announcement whenever its recruitment process starts

- The director of information said for the avoidance of doubt, the portal for registration of candidates has not been opened

The Nigerian Navy on Wednesday, June 14, warned prospective applicants seeking employment on the activities of fraudsters currently operating fake online recruitment sites.

NAIJ.com gathered that the navy said it will make a public announcement whenever its recruitment process starts.

Navy Capt. Suleiman Dahun the Director of Information, in a statement issued in Abuja, said for the avoidance of doubt, the portal for registration of candidates for the 2017 NN Recruitment Exercise has not been opened.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Dahun said that whenever registration commenced.the recruitment form would be free of charge.

According to an earlier report by NAIJ.com, three policemen were reportedly burnt to death, following a clash between the police and some officers of Nigerian navy in Calabar, Cross River state capital.

According to witnesses, the attack began shortly after 8.30 p.m at Akim Divisional Headquarters.

According to Premium Times sources, the confrontation was a continuation of an initial skirmish between a police traffic officer and a naval officer at a traffic light near the Calabar Stadium along the Airport Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the NAIJ.com TV report on the firepower of the Nigerian Air Force below:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General