Home | News | General | Recruitment: Nigerian Navy warns applicants against fraudsters
6 men in trouble for importing 661 guns into Nigeria
Hausas in the east “attack” Arewa youths over quit notice to Igbos

Recruitment: Nigerian Navy warns applicants against fraudsters



  • 3 hours 40 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- The Nigerian Navy has appealed to the public to disregard any announcement of recruitment

- The Nigerian Navy said it will make a public announcement whenever its recruitment process starts

- The director of information said for the avoidance of doubt, the portal for registration of candidates has not been opened

The Nigerian Navy on Wednesday, June 14, warned prospective applicants seeking employment on the activities of fraudsters currently operating fake online recruitment sites.

NAIJ.com gathered that the navy said it will make a public announcement whenever its recruitment process starts.

Navy Capt. Suleiman Dahun the Director of Information, in a statement issued in Abuja, said for the avoidance of doubt, the portal for registration of candidates for the 2017 NN Recruitment Exercise has not been opened.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Dahun said that whenever registration commenced.the recruitment form would be free of charge.

According to an earlier report by NAIJ.com, three policemen were reportedly burnt to death, following a clash between the police and some officers of Nigerian navy in Calabar, Cross River state capital.

According to witnesses, the attack began shortly after 8.30 p.m at Akim Divisional Headquarters.

According to Premium Times sources, the confrontation was a continuation of an initial skirmish between a police traffic officer and a naval officer at a traffic light near the Calabar Stadium along the Airport Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the NAIJ.com TV report on the firepower of the Nigerian Air Force below:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Recruitment: Nigerian Navy warns applicants against fraudsters
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 332