Hausas in the east "attack" Arewa youths over quit notice to Igbos

- Cattle breeders in the east condemned the quit notice issued to Igbos in the north

- The group called for unity among different ethnic groups in the country

- They said they were enjoying peace in the south east and would not want it jeopadised

The South-East leadership of cattle breeders under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has lashed out at Arewa youths for asking Igbos in the north to vacate.

The youths stirred public outrage when they gave Igbos in the north three months to vacate leave.

Daily Trust reports that MACBAN dissociated itself from the quit notice and slammed the Arewa youths.

The statement read: “We condemn in its entirety the aspect of the Arewa Youths communiqué that insists that Igbos should leave North; this position is unacceptable to us in the South-east because we feel at home in this zone”.

“It is worrisome that some people who are safely seated in their comfort zones seem to care less about the safety of many of their kiths and kin at the other sides of the divide as they make statements or engage in acts that can cause mayhem”

“We advice that both Arewa group and Biafra agitators should sheath their swords and seek better ways of making Nigeria a better place for all of us.”

Meanwhile, Acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo sent a strong message to Igbos assuring them and other Nigerians of the government’s protection in any part of the country.

The acting president gave this assurance when he met with Igbo leaders on Wednesday, June 14 in Abuja.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Osinbajo met with northern leaders on Tuesday, June 13 and followed it up with a meeting with Igbo leaders.

Osinbajo insisted that if there is no peace in the country, there will be no progress and development.

