International organization, Transparency International has condemned the acquittal and discharge of charges against Senate President Bukola Saraki.

TI said the acquittal of Saraki by the chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau Danladi Umar on Wednesday, June 14, is saddening especially considering the effort by Nigeria to fight corruption.

The organization through its head of Nigeria chapter Auwal Musa-Rafsanjani said that the act by CCT can only be aimed at downplaying the anti-corruption fight in Nigeria.

Musa-Rafsanjani while stating that Nigerians are not happy with CCT judgment said Saraki's victory is a clear indication that corrupt elite in Nigeria are united and will continue to circumvent the system against the masses.

The organization said Nigerians are also not happy with the Senate President's victory before the Code of Code Tribunal

He said: “To take advantage of the system is their thing; they will continue to connive against the Nigerian people. They have no regard for ethno-religious or party affiliation, the corrupt Nigerian elite are united in perpetuating violence and plundering our resources to perpetuate themselves in power."

“You can see how they were celebrating this kangaroo verdict, which is a calculated attempt to demoralise the anti-corruption community in Nigeria’s attempt to fight corruption.

“Even those people like (Col. Sambo) Dasuki (rtd,) and all those who helped themselves to our collective patrimony during the President Jonathan era, who are standing trial for corruption, may be set free by this judiciary, but we must never give up. We must continue to fight until we rid this nation of the traces of corruption," Musa-Rafsanjani said.

NAIJ.com had reported that the CCT on Wednesday, June 14, squashed all the 18 charges leveled against the Senate President by the Nigerian government.

The CCT chairman in his judgement said the prosecution failed to establish its case against Saraki.

He was accused of falsely declaring his assets during his tenure as the governor of Kwara state.

