- A clash has ensued between the Tiv and Jukun people of Benue state

- It remains unclear what the cause of the clash is

- Houses have been burnt beyond recognition

- So many persons have been declared missing while others are feared dead

Emerging reports suggest that several people have been declared missing and many houses razed following a clash between Tiv and Jukun people.

According to Daily Post, the clash ensued on Wednesday, June 14, at Fidi suburb, opposite the Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Makurdi.

The clash took another dimension early hours of today when the vicinity, popularly known as airport village, suddenly came under attack by arsonists who set many houses on fire.

NAIJ.com gathered that more than 20 houses were torched in the fresh fracas, including that of the Kindred Head of Kyurav, Uor Adi.

But the paramount traditional ruler of Makurdi Local Government Area, Ter Makurdi II, Dr. Sule Abenga, told newsmen that the matter was reported to him this morning by youths from the troubled community who marched in protest to his palace.

“They (youths) told me that several houses were burnt including that of my Kindred Head. They also alleged that some persons were missing but I’m yet to confirm that. I calmed them and urged them to exercise patience while I go to Gboko to brief the Tor Tiv about the development.

“I have just returned from Gboko and the Tor Tiv expressed need for calm so that the government could intervene in the matter. I have related the Tor Tiv message back to them and they have promised to remain calm,” Abenga said.

The Benue state police command’s spokesman, Moses Joel Yamu, who confirmed the incident, added that four people have been arrested in connection with the matter.

The incident is coming barely three weeks after the two ethnic groups clashed in the state, leading to the death of several lives.

Meanwhile, the three major ethnic groups in Benue, Mdzough U Tiv, Ochetoha K’Idoma and Onmiyi Igede have urged all Benue state indigenes to resist any attempt by the Miyetti Allah Kautal to invade the state over the state’s Anti-Open Grazing Law.

According to reports, the call was made by the leaders of the socio-cultural groups led by President General Mdzough U Tiv Chief Edward Ojege. Ojege urged the residents of Benue state to defend themselves against attacks from rampaging Fulani herdsmen.

Recall that the Miyetti Allah Kautal group had vowed to resist the state’s Open Grazing Prohibition Establishment Law, 2017, also known as Anti-Open Grazing Law which was signed into law by the state governor, Samuel Ortom.

Ojege, advised at a briefing on Wednesday, June 7 in Makurdi, the state capital, that citizens of the state should form vigilante groups to defend themselves.

He said: “All Benue ethnic groups also take exception to the characterization of the Anti-Open Grazing Law by the leadership of the Mayetti Allah Kautal as ‘wicked, obnoxious and repressive’.

“There is neither historical, archaeological nor anthropological evidence to indicate that the Fulani ever inhabited the Benue Valley at any time before the advent of the Benue people.

“The recent claim by Miyetti Allah Kautal that they were in Benue Valley before our person is not only ridiculous, but also a lie concocted to support a desperate and diabolical claim on our ancestral lands.

“We are ready to resist this aggression with all the legitimate means that we can mobilize.

“We will not attack anyone, but if our people are attacked they will have to defend themselves. If the Federal Government cannot protect us, we will protect ourselves.”

