Home | News | General | Saraki: PDP chieftain blasts security agencies, calls for proper investigation

- Emmanuel Ogidi has called on federal agency to conduct proper investigation in any alleged corruption cases before prosecution

- Ogidi, the national vice-chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gave this advise after senate president Bukola Saraki was discharged by the CCT

- He however praised the CCT of doing the right thing by acquitting the senator

Emmanuel Ogidi, the national vice-chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged Nigerian security agencies to conduct proper investigations before going for the prosecution in corrupt cases.

Ogidi on Wednesday, June 15, made this known while briefing news men.

Emmanuel Ogidi, the National Vice-Chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has attacked Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over the discharge of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

READ ALSO: 12 arrested by Immigration in Katsina en route Europe

According to him, the tribunal did the right thing, since there was no concrete evidence against Saraki.

He said: ''If you don’t prepare your case well, you will lose. The way we are fighting corruption in Nigeria is not right.

‘’Saraki was presented guilty before he was even charged to court. That is not how to fight corruption. Fighting corruption needs proper investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“If you know you are going to court, investigate properly and prepare your case adequately against the accused.

“Most times they say you are guilty before you get to the court. That is what has happened now. Everybody had condemned Saraki and that is not right.

“Let the court do its work to condemned whoever is found culpable of whatever he is accused of.''

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Code of Conduct Tribunal has dismissed the case of false asset declaration against Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki today June 14.

Mr. Saraki made a no-case submission on May 4, after the prosecution closed its case. Bukola Saraki was accused by EFCC of not declaring some of his assets at the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Danladi Umar, the tribunal chairman, in his ruling said the prosecution had failed to successfully prove its allegations.

Watch this NAIJ.com TV Video of the EFCC stage a walk against corruption

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General