- Femi Fani-Kayode says MKO Abiola was murdered with tea which was prepared by former US national security adviser Susan Rice

- According to him, Abiola was a martyr who paid the ultimate sacrifice for his country and without whom, Nigeria would not be a democratic nation today

- Fani-Kayode is of the opinion that the real Democracy Day is June 12 and not May 29

The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has stated that the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 election, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola was murdered.

During an interview session recorded on video, Fani-Kayode claimed Abiola was murdered by the powers that be, because he refused to relinquish his mandate.

In a rather strange twist, the ex-minister linked the former American national security adviser during the Obama administration Susan Rice to the scandal.

According to Fani-Kayode: “By 1998, they decided to murder this man because he refused to relinquish his mandate.”

He claimed that Abiola was approached by the secretary-general of the Commonwealth and the secretary-general of the United Nations, who both urged him to relinquish his mandate and return home, but Abiola refused.

Fani-Kayode also claimed that Abiola was also approached by the Americans on the same issue. At all times, the former SDP presidential candidate allegedly refused to relinquish his mandate.

In his words: “The Americans approached him as well and upon his refusal and reluctance to relinquish his mandate, there was a conspiracy and the man was murdered."

Speaking further on the method by which Abiola’s life was terminated, Fani-Kayode stated: “And how was he murdered? He was given tea. They call it the Abuja tea. And he was given the tea by the lady that was President Obama’s National Security Adviser, Susan Rice."

Fani Kayode claimed: “Its part of historical record. I’ve put this question to the lady herself in the past and she never answered the question.”

Narrating how Abiola died, the former minister stated: “Pickering, the American Ambassador at the time was there. They all witnessed it. She prepared the tea, handed the tea to him, he drank it, started coughing and the next thing, he dropped dead, right there in front of them.”

According to Fani-Kayode, the particular event of June 12 is the reason Nigeria is a democracy today.

He referred to Abiola as a martyr who sacrificed his life for the country.

Fani-Kayode says the real democracy day is June 12, and not May 29.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the former general-secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) Chief Frank Kokori, voiced out his opinion on why he believes former President Olusegun Obasanjo decided to pick May 29 and not June 12, as Democracy Day.

Kokori, who was instrumental in the enthronement of democracy in 1999 after a succession of military juntas, is of the opinion that Obasanjo did so just to spite Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

