Bullion van driver, Police escort die in accident

A bullion van driver and a police officer lost their lives in an accident in Jos yesterday, when their van collided with a truck loaded with soft drinks.

It was gathered that the three other persons, who sustained injuries, were rushed to the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos.

The accident, which occurred at 5.30p.m. along the Polo-Gada Biyu route, caused traffic gridlock as fear-stricken motorists and pedestrians scampered for safety with the arrival of fierce-looking security officers to guard the van.

Mr. Andrew Bala, FRSC Public Education Officer, who confirmed the death of the two people, said: “FRSC personnel are already at the scene to clear the road and ease traffic flow.”

Mr. Terna Tyopev, Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Command, also confirmed the accident, but said that further details were not ready.

“I cannot tell you much about the casualties because we are still gathering information,” he said.

