Home | News | General | Salary arrears: Teachers give 19 states 30-day ultimatum

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—THE Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, has given a 30-day ultimatum to 19 states owing its members several months of salary to either settle the backlog of salary arrears or face an indefinite strike.

The ultimatum was given yesterday, by the National President of the union, Mr Michael Alogba Olukoya, during a National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held at the Teachers House, Oluyole, Ibadan.

The NUT leader named the states and what they owe as salaries. According to him, Benue owes 10 months, Ekiti and Cross River owe six months each, Kogi which has been paying half salaries since 2013 owes15 months while Ondo owes five months.

Others include Taraba which owes four months. Niger, Delta and Oyo owe three months each.

Also Abia owes five months, Osun has been paying its teachers half salary for 23 months, Nasarawa has paid half salary for 18 months, Plateau, half salary since 2010, Adamawa, four months, Bayelsa eight and a half months, Imo (paying 70% monthly salary, Kwara owes four months), Borno, yet to pay minimum wage, and Zamfara (yet to implement national minimum wage).

He said: “We hereby give a 30-day ultimatum to all the above-mentioned states to pay all outstanding salaries being owed teachers. They will soon collect another Paris Club money and we hope they will pay all the backlog of salary arrears.”

” If any State fails to pay up within this stipulated time, we shall converge again and give a notice of action. There is going to be total disconnect between us and such governments”, Olukoya threatened on behalf of his members, nationwide.

He said; “Local government councils only have the role of participation. It is therefore important to e

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General