By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—Special Board of Inquiry set up by the authorities of the Nigerian Army to investigate alleged killing of protesters and human rights violations against some personnel of the army involved in the fight against insurgency in the North-East and internal security operations in the South-East, yesterday, unveiled the content of its report.

The 16-page report, released to the media, during a press conference, in Abuja, yesterday, exonerated the Nigerian Army of any wrongdoing in its role in both the North-East and South-East security intervention efforts.

forced sex

In the report presented to newsmen by the Nigerian Army’s Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Major-General Nuhu Angbazo, the panel said contrary to allegations of killings, rape as well as other forms of human rights abuse levelled against the personnel of the Nigerian Army involved in internal security operations by Amnesty International, AI, there was nothing to suggest such developments ever happened.

The panel said it carried out holistic investigations on all allegations raised by the international human rights organisation across the two regions, saying it came to such conclusion having met with governors and stakeholders of both regions in the course of its national assignment.

It said: “On the allegations of extrajudicial killings by Nigerian Army personnel in IDP camps, the board finds no evidence in support of this allegation.

“The board held open sessions with governors and senior government officials of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. They made no allegations of extra judicial killings or sexual abuse against any military personnel.”

“The board interacted extensively with the camp administrators, volunteer staff and local NGOs, government officials and the IDPs.

“There was no complain of killings or allegations of sexual harassment against Nigerian Army personnel, “the panel’s report said.

The panel said its findings were without biase, saying it carried out its assignment to the best of its ability.

“ The board certify that it had conducted this investigation to the best of her ability and in good conscience and have presented all the facts regarding the allegations as they are.

“Our finding and recommendations are a true reflection of our unbiased assessment of the situation.

“Finally, the Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate its loyalty and subordination to civil authorities in carrying out its constitutional roles and responsibilities, “the report said.

