Home | News | General | Abiola was murdered, he was given ‘Abuja tea’ – Fani-Kayode
Quit Notice: Ethnic groups urge Osinbajo to beg Ndigbo to forgive Northern youths
Reason Why Evans The Kidnapper Cannot Share A Cell With ‘Common Poor Criminals’

Abiola was murdered, he was given ‘Abuja tea’ – Fani-Kayode



  • 7 hours 49 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode speaking on June 12 has said that Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, CFR was murdered.

In this video Fani-Kayode described how M. K. O. Abiola, the winner of the June 12, 1993 election, was murdered, he said Abiola was given ‘Abuja tea’

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Abiola was murdered, he was given ‘Abuja tea’ – Fani-Kayode
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 329