Coming hot off the release of his XXL Freshman cover, fast-rising Philly artist PnB Rock decided to come out nowhere Wednesday night and surprise fans with the release of not one, but two new songs. Having already shared the upbeat “Time” record, here goes the second offering called “Feelins.”
Slowing things down a bit here, PnB Rock brings the title to life & croons about being in his “feelins” in this follow up to last week’s “Selfish” remix.
