PnB Rock was just named to this year’s XXL Freshman class, and deservingly so following the success of his debut project Goin Thru The Motions. So to celebrate the accolade & news, the Philly artist decided to come out nowhere Wednesday night and surprise fans with the release of not one, but TWO new songs called “Feelins” & “Time.”

For the first release, “Time,” PnB Rock delivers a more upbeat, dance-friendly vibe that finds him crooning to his girl about needing her every night & day. Highlighted by its infectious reggaeton production & melodic vibe, “Time” could easily be a new Summer hit for the XXL Freshman.

