PnB Rock – Time | DOWNLOAD MP3
PnB Rock was just named to this year’s XXL Freshman class, and deservingly so following the success of his debut project Goin Thru The Motions. So to celebrate the accolade & news, the Philly artist decided to come out nowhere Wednesday night and surprise fans with the release of not one, but TWO new songs called “Feelins” & “Time.”
For the first release, “Time,” PnB Rock delivers a more upbeat, dance-friendly vibe that finds him crooning to his girl about needing her every night & day. Highlighted by its infectious reggaeton production & melodic vibe, “Time” could easily be a new Summer hit for the XXL Freshman.
