Home | News | General | Chocolate City Music Announces DJ Lambo As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos)

Chocolate City Music (CCM) – one of Africa’s pioneering music companies, announced today that DJ Lambo has assumed the role of the first female President of the CHOC BOI NATION .

The urban movement–CBN currently comprises of Loose Kaynon, Yung L, CKay among others. The new structure marks CCM’s continued investment in music and the company’s unwavering commitment to build upon its rich history by expanding into distinct genres in order to open up new opportunities, develop global cross-over acts and deliver a cutting edge music experience to fans.

The movement will maintain a distinct A&R, marketing and promotions teams, while leveraging upon CCM’s reach to provide artistes with the resources they need to become world class acts.

DJ Lambo’s in her speech at Sao Cafe, Lekki a speech said – “My vision as CBN president is quite simple; To explore music frontiers and expnd the industry, break bounds, and inspire and nurture talents.”…“CBN represents a community that inspires and grooms the younger generation of musicians”. President, CBN).

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General