Big Brother Naija 2017 finalist, Tokunbor Idowu popularly called TBoss is celebrating and praising herself as she shared these stunning new photos.

Read her post below…

“My WCW today is Myself. And unapologetically so. Today I celebrate myself, the amazing person that I am. Yeah yeah yeah some may say, look at her she’s not even humble! Go on, give it your best shot, but I have had my fair share of trials and tribulations, pain that very few people can comprehend & yes I have triumphed! And this makes me so proud of myself. I am so happy and privileged to be Me. I am not perfect not even close but I know Every decision taken,every mistake made & every act of kindness has brought me here & I am contend in the realization that I am on the right path to fulfilling my purpose. PS: That’s my natural hair … #SelfLove #JustDoYou #ImDoingMeAndLovingIt #SHUTDOWN #ImperfectlyPerfect #lifeisbeautiful #positivevivesonly #bossnation #Human1st #kisskisscouture #AstonishingBossLady #Queening #ThatsWhatIDo #KeepingItClassy #KeepingItFresh #RomeWasntBultInOneDay #FlawsAndAll #whatdoesntkillmemakesmestronger #iGotThis #InaPhoneixStateofMind”

See photos below

