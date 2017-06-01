Home | News | General | Osun bye-election: Why I dumped APC – Adeleke

An aspirant for the Osun West senatorial seat, Ademola Adeleke, has blamed the alleged manipulation of the process by leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for his withdrawal from the primaries held on Wednesday in Osogbo.

In his letter of withdrawal addressed to the chairman of the APC and dated July 13, Mr. Adeleke, who is a brother to the late senator, Isiaka Adeleke, said he was constrained to withdraw due to the interference by “power brokers” within the party, which led to the re-qualification of his rival, Mudashiru Hussein.

The aspirant also noted that he was resigning his membership of the party for the same reasons.

He said the clearance of Mr. Hussein, who was disqualified at two levels of the party’s screening process, created a cloudy circumstance around the entire process.

“Equally important and unacceptable is the fact that the party has chosen to conduct the primaries in Osogbo instead of Iwo, the senatorial district headquarters, thereby exposing the process to potential nullification,” Mr. Adeleke said.

“From the foregoing, actions which contradict the party’s own rules and regulations as well as its aims and objectives, my supporters and I are no longer confident of the integrity of this election process.

“A manipulated process can only lead to a manipulated outcome.

“In the same vein, I hereby resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress.”

