Biafra: Turkish diplomat visits Nnamdi Kanu (PHOTOS)
The President of the International Nations Commercial Association in Turkey, Abdulkadir Erkahraman has visited the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in his hometown in Isiama Afara, Umuahia, Anambra State.
Kanu, while receiving Erkahraman said the Turkish citizen’s visit was in line with IPOB’s plan to solidify the actualization of Biafra.
The IPOB leader said the agitation of the freedom of Biafra has become so loud that the international community cannot fail to recognize the efforts by the group.
Kanu said, “There will come a time when they will say, please come and take these people and go.”
Reacting to the quit notice by Northern youths asking Igbos to vacate their region, the IPOB leader said, “I said it in August 2009, I told you people they will tell you people to leave the north, now it is happening.”
“Biafra must come; Biafra has risen never to fall again. This kingdom has risen never to fall again.”
