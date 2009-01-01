Home | News | General | CCT Judgment: Saraki denies bribing Danladi Umar with $2 million claims Sowore demanded $1 Million

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he bribed Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, Danladi Umar to the tune of $2 million to obtain victory in his ruling yesterday.

Recall that the Code of Conduct Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday ruled that Saraki has no case to answer in the 18 charge of non-declaration of assets brought against him by the Federal Government.

The judgement has generated a lot of controversies and comments from Nigerians.

However, an report by an online news outlet, SaharaReporters, alleged that a cash payment of a whopping $2 million went to CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar.

The newspaper claimed that a source close to the CCT revealed to them how Saraki and his lawyer, former Attorney General Kanu Agabi, had worked relentlessly since Saraki hired him, with the objective of stopping the trial one way or another.

It alleged that Agabi had formed a close relationship with Umar, whom he had hired out of Law School years ago to work in his private legal practice following his tenure as Attorney General of the Federation, AGF.

It further alleged that Umar’s brother, Sambo Umar, also worked with Agabi during his tenure as AGF.

Also alleging that a first meeting facilitated by former Governor of Bauchi state, Isa Yuguda in Abuja, Saraki reportedly offered the CCT chairman $2m to acquit him of the false declaration charges he faced.

The newspaper added that Saraki did not speak the words during the alleged transaction but showed the figure to Mr. Umar typed on his phone, fearing that if he said the figure out loud he could be recorded.

Reacting, however, Saraki’s media aide, Bankole Omishore, said that Chief Editor and owner of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore came up with the allegation after his demand of $1 million from his principal was turned down.

According to him, “That guy [Sowore] is a liar! That’s how he goes about causing confusions here and there with fake, indefensible reports.

“He told Saraki to give him $1 million which the senate President didn’t understand why he should give him such amount of money and what it was meant for.

“Refusal to give him $1 million led him to publishing reports he cannot defend. If he has anything tangible to back up his claims, let him present it to the appropriate quarters.”



