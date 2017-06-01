Home | News | General | Former Chief Press Secretary to ex-Kogi Speaker, David Ehimoni kidnapped, ransom demanded

Former chief press secretary to a one time Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, David Ehimoni , has been kidnapped by some gunmen.

According to a source , Mr Ehimoni was abducted on his way to Ikare in Ondo State to pick up his kids who are on their mid-term break.

A source said that Ehimoni was taken to an unknown destination by his abductors who later demanded Forty Million Naira ransom.

The source said, “ Several hours after the abduction, the kidnappers contacted the family of the former Chief Press Secretary to Clarence Olafemi and demanded N40m as ransom, saying they would not release him if the money is not paid. ”

The state Police Public Relations Officer , Mr . Femi Joseph , is yet to confirm the incident , as calls put across to him went unanswered as at press time.

