Home | News | General | Father of notorious billionaire kidnapper, Evans claims he never disowned his son + his mother goes into hiding

Pa Stephen Onwuamadike, the father of billionaire kidnapper – Evans, has denied claims alleging that his decision to disown his son drove him into social vices. Evans had earlier blamed his father as the reason why he took to crime.

However, Pa Onwuamadike, in a fresh interview that he never disowned Evans; saying if he had known he was involved in criminality, he would have done all he could to stop him.

The Septuagenarian also claimed he did not divorce Evan’s mother as they took an oath on their wedding day.

“I cannot divorce her because we took an oath on our wedding. The oath is that we will be together for better or worse, till death do us part.

“Death is the only thing that can separate us. I did not also disown Evans as is being circulated.

“He remains my son. If he is given a second chance and he returns home, I will welcome and accept him. It was sad I didn’t know what he was into; if not, I would have been the one to stop him, by bringing my friends in the force to arrest and torture him to stop,” he said.

Meanwhile, Daniel Nwosu who is Evans’ uncle claimed he has not seen the suspect’s mother in a long time.

He said: “I don’t have anything to say because I don’t know anything about the boy (Evans). If I see him now, I may not even recognise him. “It’s been a very long time I saw him last. He doesn’t come home or visit his maternal home.

“So, what can I say about him? You know children have a way with their mothers. It’s possible she knows what Chidumeme (Evans) is into or not. It is the father or mother that can talk about their child. I don’t have anything to say, but I appeal to the authorities to have mercy on him and forgive him.

“Children of this generation do not listen to advice; if not, why would he delve into such bad business, knowing the implications. Is it because of money? See where it has got him.

“I have not spoken with Chidumeme’s mother for a very long time and I don’t know where she is and what is happening around her. She should be up there in her husband’s house, but now I’m hearing she is not there. I don’t understand what is happening. It’s unfortunate and sad. She is just who she is. I have been sick and bed-ridden for a long time. I don’t go out at all hence; I don’t know what is happening around here.”

Meanwhile the mother of Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, the notorious billionaire kidnapper recently arrested in Lagos, has gone into hiding after news of her son's arrest reached their hometown of Umudim in Nnewi, Anambra state.

Evans mother who is popularly called Lady Nwosu was described as a no-nonsense woman.



It was gathered that she assists vendors in selling their wares for a commission. Though there were reports that Evans' mother knew he was a criminal and he even bought her a car, the reality at the Umudim village seemed to tell a different story as it was discovered that Lady Nwosu only rides a motorcycle popularly called Nwanyi Nnewi.

Lady Nwosu has not been seen at the canteen where she sells since Tuesday. A woman told the paper that Lady Nwosu went into hiding after people began coming in to sympathise with her over her son's arrest.

The woman who spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “She went into hiding because people were trooping in to sympathise with her over the arrest of her son. Some came for a different purpose; to make mockery of her and to see the face of the mother of the arrested kidnapper. Even you newsmen were troubling her. She has been crying since news of the arrest reached her. I do not know where she has gone to but I think it is good for her.”



Her disappearance coincided with the disclosure by the Obi of Evans' village of Umudim, Chief Benneth Okafor, that the arrested kidnap kingpin was not known in his community as he hardly visited home, neither did he have any investment in the community.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General