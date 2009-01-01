Home | News | General | Two Nigerians nabbed in Ghana during daylight robbery

Police in Ghana have arrested two Nigerian citizens- Ndubueze Odoemenam and Chiokoko Amadie- in a case of daylight robbery.

According to 3news, the suspects snatched GH¢6,000 from their victim after tracing the victim form Osu bank in Ghana on Wednesday, June 14.

They had deflated the tires of the victim at a traffic light and when he realized he had a flat tire, he alighted from the vehicle to check.

At this point, the suspects zoomed past him on a motorbike and snatched the money together with the envelope it was in.

According to ACP Winfred Frimpong, the fleeing robbers were then pursued by another motor bike rider who hit one of the robbers with his helmet, leading to an accident at 37 Military Hospital.

Ndubueze Odoemenam and Chiokoko Amadie were apprehended after robbing a victim (photo credit: 3news.com)

Due to the accident, the money scattered on the ground attracting people; some of whom began beating the suspects.

The robbers were however rescued by an officer ASP Nanka Bruce, who was returning from duty.

A total of GH¢5,250 out of the GH¢6,000 belonging to the victim was also retrieved.

During investigation, the suspects narrated to the police how they carried out their robbery operations.

According to them, they attached nails to sandals to deflate the tires of their prospective victims.

After identifying someone to be robbed, the weapon was then placed under the victim’s back tire.

According to the police, the suspects trailed their victims and placed the weapon under their tires even in traffic.

An officer, ASP George Obeng also claimed to have fallen victim to the robbers last week after withdrawing GH¢1,500 from a bank in Osu meant for his ward’s school fees.

The public have been advised by the police to be vigilant of the trend.

Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer ASP Effia Tenge, urged the public to aid the fight against crime by reporting crimes to the police.

The two suspects will be charged to court with four counts of conspiracy to commit crime on Thurday, June 15.

