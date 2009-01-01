Home | News | General | Man whose girlfriend rejected his proposal in a viral video speaks out about their failed relationship

NAIJ.com recently reported when a Kenyan woman publicly turned down her boyfriend's romantic proposal and now more details of the couple have emerged.

A Kenyan man identified as Alfie had the nightmare of his life while attempting to propose to his woman inside a packed eatery in Nairobi. He was rejected woefully when she walked out on him mid-proposal.

Alfie was left shame faced and heartbroken. Now, Alfie has spoken out revealing a relationship marred by an emotional roller-coaster.

Alfie and his significant other moments before he proposed to her.

According to Alfie, he is to blame for their relationship deteriorating because he misunderstood her all the time.

“I thought all she needed was a male figure in her life, but to her, she needed my time and attention. She needed me to be a responsible man. I made mistakes because I did not understand the real meaning of love,. “I wasn’t wise enough to know that no other woman in the world suits me like her,” said Alfie as quoted in the Standard Digital later in the day.

The flowers and ring Alfie offered to her.

The lady also said her piece. She said Alfie confuses her so much because at one point he is very affectionate and in the next, he is cold and uses harsh words which push her away.

After to the video went viral, Alfie had gathered his friends to help him reunite with his woman after he broke up with her. Watch the video again of the rejected proposal:

