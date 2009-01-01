Home | News | General | Leave the North now, Arewa youths may attack you, APGA chieftain warns Igbos

A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Anambra state Ekene Enefe has called on all the Igbo living in the North to return to the South-East.

Enefe said the threat issued by the Northerners against the Igbos must not be taken lightly.

Speaking in his native Igbo language, Enefe said, "Anaghi agwa ochi nti na agha ebidogo” meaning you needed not to tell the deaf or someone hard of hearing that war has started.

He further queried why the federal government is yet to arrest any of the Northern youths who issued the threat.

He said: “How can you ask the Igbo to stay put in the North when not even a single soul has been arrested amongst the Arewa youths who made the inflammatory statement, asking Igbo to leave their territory."

Enefe while stating that the federal government is not being sincere with quelling the effects of the threat in the North said, those who made the statement should have long being arrested.

“And the Arewa youths even repeated their threats the next day to show how serious they were," Enefe said.

He also the insincerity of the federal government is an indication that all Igbos should run for safety before the possible attack by the Northern youth.

“This is not the first time the Igbo had faced this kind of situation. If the Acting President is not being remote-controlled by the Northerners, let him order the arrest of the those Arewa youths .

“Their prosecution will serve serve as a deterrent and by then Igbo will rest assured that their lives and property would be protected in an event of any crisis in the North," he said.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in a meeting with Northern elders said the threat issued to the Igbo by the youth in the north will not be treated with a kids glove.

Osinbajo after his meeting with these leaders also met at a different time with elders and governor from the South-East states.

