Saraki’s CCT trial: President Buhari is a liar – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, the former spokesman to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, on Thursday, June 15, described the presidency as dishonest and untruthful.

NAIJ.com gathered that the former presidential aide stated this in reaction to the presidency's statement on the dismissal of the charges of false asset declaration brought against the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The presidency had described the Code of Conduct Tribunal’s upholding of the no-case submission of Senate president, Bukola Saraki as outrageous and travesty of justice.

Taking to his Facebook page, on Thursday, June 15, Omokri said going by the records of lies and dishonesty the current federal government has on its trail, having the guts to point accusing fingers at Saraki is the real ‘travesty and outrage.’

Below is what he wrote:

"The Presidency calls the discharge of Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki by the Code of Conduct Tribunal an 'outrageous travesty of justice'.

This is the same Presidency that was quiet when a Kano court freed the killers of evangelist Bridget Agbahime after the Kano state Attorney General withdrew the charges against them. I guess that was not a 'travesty of justice' to them.

This is the same Presidency that sees nothing wrong with President Muhammadu Buhari hiring 13 SANs for his defense in the case challenging the authenticity of his WAEC certificate. I do not need even one SAN if someone accuses me of not having my WAEC certificate.

All I have to do is present it. If it is lost all I have to do is apply to WASC or Cambridge University for a letter acknowledging that I sat for and passed my WAEC/GCE. This is coming only two days after the National Judicial Council exposed the Buhari Presidency as liars who lied about their appeal in the case of reinstated Justice Adeniyi Ademola and five other judges.

That Presidency with such a record of dishonesty has the guts to point fingers at Saraki is the real outrage and travesty! The only thing good about this Presidency is Professor Yemi Osinbajo."

According to an earlier report by NAIJ.com, the Code of Conduct Tribunal dismissed the case of false asset declaration against Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Wednesday, June 14.

Saraki made a no-case submission on May 4, after the prosecution closed its case.

Danladi Umar, the tribunal chairman, in his ruling said the prosecution had failed to successfully prove its allegations.

