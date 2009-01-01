Home | News | General | TB Joshua in another fresh scandal as top civil society group drags him into their crises

Prophet Tb Joshua’s name has featured predominantly in crises embroiling the committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), one of Nigeria’s foremost civil society organisations.

The Lagos state chapter of the association is currently in a bitter face-off with the national body.

The national body has made an accusation of victimisation, financial impropriety, and indiscipline against executives of the state chapter.

However, in findings by Premium Times, the Lagos state chapter accused the national body of witch-hunting them because of its refusal to mobilise members to support prophet TB Joshua at the church’s ongoing criminal trial in a Lagos court over a 2014 building collapse in the church killed at least 116 people.

Mr Omotehinse, the Lagos state chapter chairman argued that their crises started when he turned down a directive from the national president, Malachy Ugwumadu, to attend court hearings involving The Synagogue Church of All Nations.

Lagos state government had sued the church and its engineers in 2015 for criminal negligence.

“The only problem we have is Malachy, because we refused to mobilize our members to be attending TB Joshua’s (church) trial every hearing,” Mr. Omotehinse said

“They called us that they need our members, at least 100 members, that they’ll be giving them N1,000 each, that every hearing date that we must be appearing with our members, and we should carry placards, that TB Joshua’s trial is persecution.

“And we say it’s not possible for a group like us. Let him honour court first, if he honours court, if truly we discover they are trying to persecute him, we’ll rise for him.

“Our members mobilized counsels to the court, even some of them that went with him were complaining that they were not properly briefed. But we, as a group, we cannot attend such trial. That’s why he became hostile, began to instigate members against us.”

Going further, Omotehinse who admitted TB Joshua is currently “the main financier” of the CDHR, having donated a bus in 2013, N9.5 million in 2016, and bags of rice at Christmas periods said that was not enough to call out members.

“We sympathize because of his philanthropy, but it does not mean that because you’re a philanthropist and we’re a beneficiary of your kindness, we’d now support you,” said Mr. Omotehinse.

On his part, Ugwumadu said the crises had nothing to do with TB Joshua

“Don’t forget this is an organization led by Beko Ransome-Kuti, Professor Iyayi, Femi Falana, the integrity of what we do is at the heart of the organization,” said Mr. Ugwumadu, a lawyer.

“So all those things they are saying… it’s too cheap when a person will hear that.

“It is on the basis of some very serious fraudulent activity that we now had to set up a disciplinary committee to try some of them, and it is in response to that they are now trying to turn the narrative and give the impression that there is anything other than the investigations against them.

“They became violent and attacked some of our members who insisted they must obey NEC decisions. That is what led them to Panti, I mean, you don’t go to Panti to write about T.B Joshua, you go to Panti when there are criminal allegations under investigation against you.”

