Ramadan Day 20: Why should Muslims observe I’tikaaf during the last ten days of Ramadan?

Editor’s note: Ramadan is undoubtedly the month of blessing from Allah and every conscious Muslim seeks to utilize the period judiciously in order to gain more rewards from the Creator of the universe. The last ten days of Ramadan is basically the most beneficial part because the Lailatul liqodr (night of majesty) is found in it.

In this Ramadan lecture, NAIJ.com examines why Muslims should observe I’tikaaf (seclusion) and its benefits as explained in the Sunnah (traditions) of Prophet Muhammad bn Abdullah.

In the name of Allah, The most beneficent, the most merciful, whoever Allah guides, no one can lead him astray and whoever Allah sends astray, no one can guide him.

Verily the best of speech is the Book of Allah (Qur’an) and the best guidance is the guidance of Prophet Muhammad (May Allah give him peace and bless him), and the most evil matters are those that are newly invented, for every newly invented matter is an innovation and every innovation is misguidance and every misguidance is in the Hell fire.

May Allah save us from the torment of Hell fire, (Aameen).

First of all, I’tikaaf is prescribed according to the Qur’aan and Sunnah and scholarly consensus.

In the Qur’aan, Allaah says (interpretation of the meaning): “And We commanded Ibraaheem (Abraham) and Ismaa’eel (Ishmael) that they should purify My House (the Ka‘bah at Makkah) for those who are circumambulating it, or staying (I’tikaaf), or bowing or prostrating themselves (there, in prayer)” (Al-Baqarah 2:125).

“And do not have sexual relations with them (your wives) while you are in I‘tikaaf (i.e. confining oneself in a mosque for prayers and invocations leaving the worldly activities) in the mosques” (Al-Baqarah 2:187).

With regard to the Sunnah, there are many ahaadeeth, such as the hadeeth of ‘Aa’ishah (may Allaah be pleased with her) who said that the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) used to observe i'tikaaf during the last ten days of Ramadaan until Allaah took his soul, then his wives observed i’tikaaf after he was gone (Narrated by al-Bukhaari, 2026; Muslim, 1172).

With regard to scholarly consensus, more than one of the scholars narrated that there was scholarly consensus that i’tikaaf is prescribed in sharee’ah, such as al-Nawawi, Ibn Qudaamah, Shaykh al-Islam Ibn Taymiyah, and others. See al-Majmoo’, 6/404; al-Mughni, 4/456; Sharh al-‘Umdah, 2/711.

Shaykh Ibn Baaz said in Majmoo’ al-Fataawa, 15/437: Undoubtedly i’tikaaf in the mosque is an act of worship, and (observing it) in Ramadan is better than at other times. It is prescribed in Ramadaan and at other times.

The ruling on i’tikaaf

The basic principle is that i’tikaaf is Sunnah, not obligatory, unless one made a vow to do it, in which case it becomes obligatory, because the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) said: “Whoever vows to obey Allaah, let him obey Him, and whoever vows to disobey Him, let him not disobey Him.” (Narrated by al-Bukhaari, 6696).

And ‘Umar (may Allaah be pleased with him) said: “O Messenger of Allaah, during the Jaahiliyyah I vowed to observe i’tikaaf for one night in al-Masjid al-Haraam.” He said: “Fulfil your vow.” (6697).

Ibn al-Mundhir said in his book al-Ijmaa’ (p. 53): “They were unanimously agreed that i’tikaaf is Sunnah and is not obligatory unless a man obliges himself to do that by making a vow, in which case it becomes obligatory for him.”

