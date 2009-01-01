Home | News | General | Quit Notice: What we discussed with Yemi Osinbajo at Aso Rock - Rochas Okorocha reveals ALL

- Okorocha said the main focal point of the meeting was Nigeria’s unity which is non-negotiable

- He said Igbos in Nigeria have been marginalized in terms of lopsided appointment

- He attributed the quit notice issued by the Coalition of Northern Youths to youthful exuberance and stated that they do not speak for all northerners

Details have emerged of the meeting held between Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and south-east governors and other leaders concerning how to reduce the tension generated by the quit notice issued to Igbos by Arewa youths.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, June 14.

The insight into the meeting was provided by Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha during a feature on a Channels TV programme Politics Today.

According to the governor, the Igbo leaders aired their grievances to the acting president who in turn assured them that he would address the issues.

Okorocha stated: “The focal point was talking about the unity of this country, which is paramount. Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable.

“Igbo have expressed dissatisfaction with lopsided appointments, infrastructure deficit, the Second Niger Bridge.

“No one supports secession of any form. We support a Nigeria that is indivisible and indissoluble.”

When asked if Igbo people have been marginalized by the Buhari government, Okorocha stated: “I would say so, in terms of lopsided appointments and the south-east needs attention, which is understandable.

“The acting president did a good analysis of political appointments so far, but there’s need to look at that side of the country and give them a sense of belonging.”

Okorocha also aired his opinion on the issue of the quit notice issued by the Arewa youths and also the agitation for Biafra.

He said: “Sovereignty within the Nigerian nation is unacceptable. You cannot ask someone to leave the North and go back to the South-east, you cannot ask someone to leave the country, it makes no sense. It was a faulty statement.

“These are groups of people. It was Arewa youths, not the entire north and when you talk of IPOB, it’s not the entire south-east that wants to secede; it’s not the entire South-east talking. I’ve personally condemned those statements…Let’s see it as youthful exuberance.”

NAIJ.com previously reported that the acting president, on Tuesday, June 13, began consultations with leaders of thought from the North and warned that the government would deal decisively with persons who make hate speeches or attempt to disrupt the peace of the country.

The meeting was sequel to the calls for secession by youth from different ethnic groups in the country resulting in some asking others to vacate their enclave before October 1.

