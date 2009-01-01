Home | News | General | Sanusi reacts to the quit notice issued to Igbos in north, reveals Nigeria's real problem

- The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said that Yoruba, Hausa or Fulani is not Nigeria's problem

- Sanusi disclosed that there is no evidence statistically that any part of this country has produced good leaders

- The Emir of Kano said that the problem with this country is that in 2009 Nigerian spoke in the language of 1953

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said that anybody that is still preaching that the problem of Nigeria is Yoruba or Hausa or Fulani does not love Nigeria.

Reports have it that Sanusi made this known on Wednesday, June 14, via a series of posts on Instagram

NAIJ.com gathered that he said the problem with Nigeria is that a group of people from each and every ethnic tribe is very selfish.

The Emir of Kano revealed that the poverty that is found in Maiduguri is even worse than any poverty that can be found in any part of the South.

He however blasted the groups that have resorted to ‘hate speech’ along ethnic lines.

Former CBN governor said: ''My grandfather was an Emir also fulani my uncle and guardian was also the immediate late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero and therefore I represent all that has been talked about this afternoon.

''My grandfather was a Northerner, I am a Nigerian, he wrote.

''The problem with this country is that in 2009, we speak in the language of 1953. Sir Olaniwun can be forgiven for the way he spoke, but I cannot forgive people of my generation speaking in that language.

''Let us go into this issue because there are so many myths that are being bandied around. Before colonialism, there was nothing like Northern Nigeria, Before the Sokoto Jihad, there was nothing like the Sokoto caliphate.

“The man from Kano regard himself as bakane. The man from Zaria was bazazzage. The man from Katsina was bakatsine. The kingdoms were at war with each other. They were Hausas, they were Muslims, they were killing each other.

''The Yoruba were Ijebu, Owo, Ijesha, Akoko, Egba. When did they become one? When did the North become one? You have the Sokoto Caliphate that brought every person from Adamawa to Sokoto and said it is one kingdom. They now said it was a Muslim North.

''The Colonialists came, put that together and said it is now called the Northern Nigeria. Do you know what happened? Our grandfathers were able to transform to being Northerners. We have not been able to transform to being Nigerians. The fault is ours.

''Tell me, how many governors has South West produced after Awolowo that are role models of leadership? How many governors has the East produced like Nnamdi Azikiwe that can be role models of leadership? How Many governors in the Niger Delta are role models of leadership? Tell me.

''There is no evidence statistically that any part of this country has produced good leaders.

''You talk about Babangida and the problems of our economy. Who were the people in charge of the economy during Babangida era? Olu Falae, Kalu Idika Kalu.

''we talk ethnicity when it pleases us. It is hypocrisy. You said elections were rigged in 1959, Obasanjo and Maurice Iwu rigged election in 2007.

''Was it a Southern thing? It was not. The problem is: everywhere in this country, there is one Hausa, Ibo, Yoruba and Itshekiri man whose concern is how to get his hands on the pile and how much he can steal.

''Whether it is in the military or in the civilian government, they sit down, they eat together. In fact, the constitution says there must be a minister from every state.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, in his key note address during the opening ceremony of Kaduna state's investment programme titled 'Promoting Investment Amidst Economic Challenges' says northern Nigeria will be the poorest if the country is broken into components.

The Emir made the disclosure at the second edition of the Kaduna Investment Forum, Kadinvest 2.0 in the state. He says the north-east and west are the most poorest in the country and even in the world.

