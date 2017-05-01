Home | News | General | Man, 40, in court over alleged assault on estranged lover

Lagos – A 40-year-old man, Kunle Kuti, who allegedly assaulted his estranged lover, was on Thursday in Lagos granted a N50, 000 bail.

A Surulere Magistrates’ Court which gave the ruling, asked Kuti to provide one surety as part of the bail conditions.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ipaye Nwachukwu, said the surety must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Kuti, who resides at No. 31, Prophet Adeoye St., Ijeshatedo, Lagos is facing a four-count charge bordering on assault and child abandonment.

‎The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the accused committed the offences between July 5, 2016 and June 1, 2017 at Ijeshatedo area of Lagos.

She said the accused deserted his lover, one Kemi Afolabi, when she was pregnant with his child.

“During her pregnancy, the accused failed to take care of the complainant’s ante-natal bills and he also failed to supply the necessary things for his baby.

“The complainant decided to go to the accused to tell him to take-up his responsibilities but he beat her up and she was rushed to the hospital.’’ She said.

Osayande said the offences contravened Sections 279, 247(1), 249 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 26, for mention.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General