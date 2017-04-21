Home | News | General | Commission decries frequent increase of charges by hospital in Sokoto

Sokoto – The Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission has decried the frequent increase in charges by the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Kware, in the state.

Malam Lawal Maidoki, the Chairman of the commission, said this in Sokoto on Thursday during the monthly disbursement of N14 million to various hospitals and pharmaceutical shops across the state for the free treatment of indigent patients.

Maidoki said: “It has been a tradition of the State Government through the commission to assist the needy of various kinds and the sick in the hospitals.

“Patients who cannot afford medication are found to be one of the most deserving beneficiaries of this exercise.

“As such, we are dealing with the people directly from the hospitals, irrespective of their tribe, religion and class differences.”

The chairman renewed the commitment of the state government towards ensuring the success of the exercise.

However, Maidoki said: “But the psychiatric hospital’s frequent increment of patients’ charges has become a serious challenge to us.

“Initially, we pay N22,000 to admit a patient in the hospital, it later increased it to N36,000 and now to N48,000 without any consultation.

“This ugly development had necessitated us to suspend sending patients for admission into the hospital.

“Moreover, out of the N14 million disbursed for this month, the hospital alone will be paid about N8 million.

“This has gulped more than half of the money, while other sections of the exercise also need concern.”

The chairman therefore appealed to the media to help reach out to wealthy people in the state to continue to assist the needy, especially during the ongoing Ramadan fast, to ease their suffering.

