Home | News | General | See the Man Whose Picture Was Mistakenly Published as That of Evans the Notorious Billionaire Kidnapper

This man in the picture below is whom the Nigerian police published his pictures as Evans before the arrest of the real notorious billionaire kidnapper, National Helm reports.

The man identified as Tochukwu Ambrose Onwuamadike is from Akaboukwu Uruagu Nnewi, a Nigerian businessman based in Angola and bears the same surname as Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans.

According to multiple reports, the guy has been jubilating over the arrest of the real Evans since the news of the arrest was broken.

The kidnap kingpin Evans hails from Akamili, Umudim Quarters in Nnewi, Anambra State…Photos below;

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General