Timi Dakolo And Mr Eazi Are Spear Heading Anti Tobacco Campaign

The FG has Just appoint two popular musicians, which are Timi Dakolo and Mr Eazi, as well as Saadatu Aliyu of the World Economic Forum’s Abuja Global Shapers Hub as anti-tobacco ambassadors.

The Ministry of Health said their appointment was to leverage on their influence with young Nigerian.

The appointment was part of the announcement by the ministry of a planned launch on June 15 in Abuja of a six months national tobacco control communications campaign.

And campaign is a follow up to the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole’s announcement on zero tolerance to Tobacco in the country.

The Minister had during the World No Tobacco Day announced nine regulations in the Nigeria Tobacco Control Act 2015 to be enforced by the Federal Government.

The National Tobacco Control Act was signed into law in 2015 by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to the ministry’s statement,

“The Tobacco-Free Nigeria’ campaign, aims to educate Nigerians on the NTC Act 2015 and raise awareness on the dangers of tobacco smoke.

“The campaign will leverage on social media and offline interactions to reach young Nigerians, especially second-hand smokers who need to be aware of the ban of smoking in public places and protect themselves.”

The World Health Organisation estimates that tobacco use is currently responsible for the death of about six million people annually across the world with 80 per cent of these deaths occurring in low and middle-income countries like Nigeria.

This includes about 600,000 people who are also estimated to die from the effects of second-hand smoke.

