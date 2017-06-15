Home | News | General | Adesua Etomi Looking Gorgeous In New Latest Photos

Sexy Adesua Etomi Is looking Gorgeous In her new Photos which was taken june,15, 2017 • By Popular Photographer Talha Oladimeji

Thevactress and Latest bride- to- be , Adesua whose engagement to popular singer Banky W , left the media in a pause is picture perfect in these new photos .

Adesua stepped out for a wedding ceremony in a high slit black velvet dress , plus a makeover that crept out her hidden beauty , courtesy of T.alamodebeauty .

Photos Bellow

