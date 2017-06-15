Home | News | General | Adesua Etomi Looking Gorgeous In New Latest Photos
Adesua Etomi Looking Gorgeous In New Latest Photos



ade

Sexy Adesua Etomi Is looking Gorgeous In her new Photos which was taken june,15, 2017 • By Popular Photographer Talha Oladimeji

Thevactress and Latest bride- to- be , Adesua whose engagement to popular singer Banky W , left the media in a pause is picture perfect in these new photos .

Adesua stepped out for a wedding ceremony in a high slit black velvet dress , plus a makeover that crept out her hidden beauty , courtesy of T.alamodebeauty .

Photos Bellow

sexy

dexy

