Chimamanda Adichie Is The First Nigerian To Receive The Mary McCarthy Award In New York

Popilar Nigerian author and feminist Chimamanda Adichie has just been awarded with the revered Mary McCarthy Award for her hardwork as a writer and prominent public awareness on social issues.

She is the first Nigerian to receive the prestigious award at an event that was held at Bard College, New York recently.

The award which is named after the popular novelist Mary McCarthy who taught student at Bard College for a year, is given in acknowledgement of engagement in the public sphere by an intellectual, artist, or writer. Some other notable recipients of the award are Margaret Atwood (the author of The Handmaid’s Tale), Zadie Smith, Mona Simpson, and Susan Sontag.

The Mary McCarthy Prize in short fiction includes a $2,000 cash award, publication of a collection of short stories or novella and a standard royalty contract.

