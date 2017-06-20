Home | News | General | Emir Of Kano Holds Secret Meeting With Osinbajo
Your meeting with Igbo leaders is ‘senseless, useless’ – IPOB attacks Osinbajo
Kano APC expels suspended Reps member, Jibrin

Emir Of Kano Holds Secret Meeting With Osinbajo



  • 8 hours 47 minutes ago
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, are currently meeting behind closed-doors at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.
The emir arrived Osinbajo’s office at exactly 2. 40pm, reports Daily Trust.

Details later…

