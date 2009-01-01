Home | News | General | Kano APC expels suspended Reps member, Jibrin

Suspended House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has been expelled by the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chapter in Bebeji local government area of Kano state.

The local government chapter of the ruling party explained that the former House of Representatives Chairman on Appropriation was expelled due to anti-party activities.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Chairman of the party in the local government, Sani Ranka, accused Jibrin of promoting divisive tendencies.

According to Ranka,“The party will not condone indiscipline and disrespect to leaders or duly constituted authority. We hereby inform the world that Jibrin has been expelled from our great party.”

The party executives at the briefing affirmed that stakeholders decision to expel Jibrin was a unanimous one.

Jibrin had in 2016 accused the Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara and other principal officials of padding last year’s budget.

The allegation which is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, led to his suspension for 180 days.

