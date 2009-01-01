Home | News | General | Photos: Female student electrocuted by high tension wire at Rivers State University
Boko Haram: Army rejects grounds for war crimes probe
See Nigerian man who was forced to wear yam tubers after stealing them in Onitsha (photos)

Photos: Female student electrocuted by high tension wire at Rivers State University



  • 10 hours 14 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A yet to be identified student of the Rivers State University was electrocuted on Tuesday, June 13, by a high tension cable. She was found lying near the school main gate shuttle park and and rushed to the Health Care Centre where she was confirmed dead.

According to an eyewitness, the young lady was trying to cross over an erosion following a heavy rain that began in the early hours of that fateful day.
"The erosion  she was trying to to get across had a high tension wire in it as a result of a pole that fell on Monday, June 12th. The deceased had no idea that there was wire in the water."

It was gathered that the school authorities reportedly contacted officials of the PHED to inform them of the fallen cable.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Photos: Female student electrocuted by high tension wire at Rivers State University
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 235