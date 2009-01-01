Home | News | General | See Nigerian man who was forced to wear yam tubers after stealing them in Onitsha (photos)

- A Nigerian man has been forced to wear yam tubers in Onitsha

- He was said to have stolen the yams before he was caught

- He was also beaten by the angry mobs

A Nigerian man was forced to wear yam tubers as pendant after he was caught stealing them in Onitsha main market in Anambra state.

NAIJ.com gathered that the man whose name could not be identified was mercilessly beaten by the angry mobs.

The reasons that led him to stealing yams could not be ascertained as he was believed to have been lured to stealing due to hunger, recession, bad government, greed or laziness.

See Nigerian man who was made to wear yam tubers after stealing them in Onitsha (photos)



