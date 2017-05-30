Home | News | General | IPOB moves against Igbo leaders for meeting with Osinbajo, gives ONE condition for peace

- IPOB says the south east delegation which recently held a meeting with Osinbajo does not represent the views of the leadership of IPOB and the masses

- The group described the delegation as a senseless gathering of a few compromised political jobbers from Igbo states

- IPOB maintains that any dialogue with the federal government which does not include any agreement on a referendum on the Biafra Republic is futile

The Indigenous People of Biafra,(IPOB) has described the south-east delegation which recently held a meeting with acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, as a group of Igbo politicians who are sympathetic with the APC administration.

The pro-Biafra group in a statement issued on Thursday, June 15, by its media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said the delegation was in no way a representative of the views of the leadership of IPOB worldwide nor could speak for the masses, The Sun reports.

It said the meeting was a senseless gathering of what it called a few compromised political jobbers from Igbo states.

The group maintained that any dialogue which the federal government which does not include any agreement on a referendum on the Biafra Republic was a waste of time.

The statement read in part: “This meeting we understand was convened at the instigation of the Nigerian Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo following the political fallout from the hugely successful IPOB sit-at-home order of 30th of May 2017.

“With one or two exceptions and with the greatest respect to the attendees to this Nigeria sponsored gathering in Abuja, the so-called South-East delegation is in no way representative of the views of the leadership of IPOB worldwide, neither can they claim with any degree of sincerity to be speaking for the masses.

“Therefore all Osinbajo has succeeded in achieving with this meeting is to waste scarce resources that could have been channelled towards more useful purposes. None of those that attended this meeting with Osinbajo gave the order for people to sit-at-home on May 30th. So we are at a loss to understand the justification for their invitation to the meeting to discuss something they know nothing about.

“In this regard, we wish to inform the government of Nigeria that the gathering and deliberations they thought they had yesterday is a complete waste of time and will continue to be until the Federal Government does the needful. We note and respect the presence of Chief Nnia Nwodo the Ohaneze Leader and two others at that very meeting, however the rest are nothing to write home about.

“We do not think that presiding over the distribution of monthly allocation from Abuja qualifies any political office holder to discuss issues pertaining to IPOB and Biafra restoration when the leadership can be directly contacted.

“Since August 2015 that Nigerian Government and her security operatives, especially the Army, Navy, DSS and Police, have been killing and abducting innocent and peaceful IPOB members, none of the governors that attended this meeting in Abuja rose to condemn the brutal and barbaric repression of IPOB peaceful agitation for a independent homeland for Biafrans.

Meanwhile, acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, June 15 had a closed door meeting with the emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Though details of the meeting which was on-ongoing at press time was not disclosed, NAIJ.com learnt that the meeting may be connected with the controversy generated by the quit notice issued to all Igbos residing in the north by a coalition of Arewa youth groups.

Osinbajo’s meeting with the emir was sequel to consultations he had on Tuesday, June 13, with leaders of thought from the north over the tension generated by the quit notice issued to Igbos in the northern region.

That meeting was also followed by another with Igbo leaders on Wednesday, June 14 in Abuja where he assured the Igbos and other Nigerians of the government’s protection in any part of the country.

