Father of billionaire kidnapper Evans' ready to welcome back his son if he returns home

- Pa Stephen Onwuamadike, the father of billionaire kidnapper known as Evans, has said that he did not disown his son drove him into social vices

- Evans' father has also revealed that he did not divorce Evan’s mother because they took an oath on their wedding day

- Daniel Nwosu who is Evans’ uncle however claimed he has not seen the suspect’s mother in a long time

Pa Stephen Onwuamadike, the father of billionaire kidnapper Evans, has revealed secrets about his son.

Evans’ father in an interview with New Telegraph, said he did not disown his son.

Onwuamadike said the reason for him to always stand by his son is that he and Evans' mother took an oath on their wedding day.

NAIJ.com recalls that Evans had earlier blamed his father as the cause of the crimes he committed.

But Onwuamadike denied this.

Pa Stephen Onwuamadike, the father of billionaire kidnapper Evans, has revealed secrets about his son

“I cannot divorce her because we took an oath on our wedding. The oath is that we will be together for better or worse, till death do us part.

“Death is the only thing that can separate us. I did not also disown Evans as is being circulated.

“He remains my son. If he is given a second chance and he returns home, I will welcome and accept him.

‘’It was sad I didn’t know what he was into; if not, I would have been the one to stop him, by bringing my friends in the force to arrest and torture him to stop,” he said.

Daniel Nwosu, who is Evans’ uncle, claimed he had not seen the suspect’s mother in a long time.

Nwosu said: “I don’t have anything to say because I don’t know anything about the boy (Evans). If I see him now, I may not even recognise him.

“It’s been a very long time I saw him last. He doesn’t come home or visit his maternal home.

“So, what can I say about him? You know children have a way with their mothers. It’s possible she knows what Chidumeme (Evans) is into or not. It is the father or mother that can talk about their child.

''I don’t have anything to say, but I appeal to the authorities to have mercy on him and forgive him.

“Children of this generation do not listen to advice; if not, why would he delve into such bad business, knowing the implications. Is it because of money? See where it has got him.

“I have not spoken with Chidumeme’s mother for a very long time and I don’t know where she is and what is happening around her.

‘She should be up there in her husband’s house, but now I’m hearing she is not there. I don’t understand what is happening.

It’s unfortunate and sad. She is just who she is. I have been sick and bed-ridden for a long time. I don’t go out at all hence; I don’t know what is happening around here.''

Meanwhile, earlier reported that Chukwumeme Onwuamadike who is popularly known as Evans has revealed that he would not have been arrested if his charms had not failed him at the last minute.

The billionaire kidnapper whose arrest sparked public commendation for the gallant work of the police said he didn’t know what went wrong with his charm that made it possible for the police to apprehend him.

Evans said his juju man was a traditional ruler in Anambra who had assured that he would never be apprehended.

