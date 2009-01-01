Home | News | General | I received news of Saraki's victory with great joy - Buruji Kashamu

- Senator Kashamu has congratulated over his recent victory at the Code of Conduct Tribunal

- He said the victory will help deepen Nigeria's democracy

- He also praised members of the National Assembly for standing behind Saraki

The Senator representing Ogun east Senatorial district at the National Assembly, Prince Buruji Kashamu has congratulated the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki on his discharge and the dismissal of the case against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

In a statement he issued in Lagos on Wednesday, Senator Kashamu said: “I received with joy the news of the dismissal of the 18-count charge against the president of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and his discharge from the trial by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

“This development gladdens my heart because it will help to deepen our democracy and further entrench the principles of the separation of powers and the rule of law.

“I salute the judiciary for proving yet again that it is fulcrum of our democracy and a sacred institution that can be relied upon in resolving disputes between the state and individuals without fear or favour.”

Senator Kashamu also praised his colleagues in the National Assembly, especially the Senate, for standing by the President of the Senate while the trial lasted, adding that:

“The resilience and support of my colleagues at the National Assembly, especially the Senate, no doubt, would have served as a strong elixir for Dr. Saraki while the dark cloud hovered over his political firmament.”

“While the trial lasted, Dr. Saraki stood strong with his belief in the Almighty Allah. He showed that he was a rare leader who knew his onions; unbowed, savvy and sagacious. He never allowed his trial to hamper his job as the chairman of the National Assembly and president of the Senate.

“Now that the problem is over, I believe that he will continue to render quality leadership to the nation at the National Assembly. I heartily congratulate him,” Senator Kashamu said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com recalls that Emmanuel Ogidi, the national vice-chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urged Nigerian security agencies to conduct proper investigations before going for the prosecution in corrupt cases.

Ogidi on Wednesday, June 15, made this known while briefing news men.

According to him, the tribunal did the right thing, since there was no concrete evidence against Saraki.

