Biafra agitation: BPNC dishes out 10 powerful resolutions of Igbos

The Biafra People National Council (BPNC) has said that Igbos must use the opportunity availed them by the recent quit notice order by the Arewa youths.

According to Daily Post, the umbrella body of all the groups agitating for the actualization of the sovereign state of Biafra, described the quit notice as a divine intervention.

The group also called on Igbo people living in the northern region not to have confidence on the promises by Northern politicians and the federal government to protect them, urging them to take the threat seriously and start running down to Biafran land.

BPNC also begged owners of transport companies in Igbo land to reduce all fairs by 50 per cent in order to make it affordable for their people.

This was part of a communiqué signed by Comrade Uchenna Madu for MASSOB, Comrade Felix Obiora for Eastern Peoples Congress (EPC), Rev Dr Stanley Ajah for Biafra Revolutionary Organization (BRO), Comrade Ositachukwu Agbanarilam for Salvation People of Biafra (SP-Biafra), Comrade Prince Onyema for Joint Revolutionary Council (JRC), Comrade Austin Mary Ndukwu for Biafra Liberation Council (BLC), and Comrade Austin Ugwuoke for BULCO.

In the communiqué made available to newsmen after the group’s meeting in Enugu, BPNC highlighted 10 major resolutions of the Biafra people.

Nnamsi Kanu has said that there is no other outcome for Biafra which he leads other than Freedom

“(1) That BPNC welcomed the quit notice order given to the people of Biafra by Arewa people. We view the quit notice order as divine intervention on speedy actualization and restoration of Biafra Republic.

“(2) That BPNC advised the people of Biafra to take the quit notice order serious as three weeks. Also BPNC has put the necessary humanitarian arrangements to assist on the welcoming back home all Biafrans returning home to Biafra land.

“(3) That BPNC urge all the Igbo owned transport companies to reduce all the transport fares to 50% to enable our people to return easily.

“(4) That BPNC condemned the political romance of some disgruntled self acclaimed Igbo leaders with Arewa people as such people are on their own. They don’t represent Ndigbo.

“(5) That BPNC opposes any form of restructuring or confederation in Nigeria. Our only demand is Biafra independence from Nigeria.

“(6) That BPNC salute the consistency, uprightness and steadfastness of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Biafra actualization and restoration struggle.

“(7) That BPNC condemn the bias raid and confiscation of SUN Newspaper publishing company by EFCC. (8) That BPNC demand the unconditional release of all pro Biafra detainees in Nigeria prisons like Kuje, Onitsha and Awka prisons.

“(9) That BPNC demand that Federal Government of Nigeria should set up necessary machineries for separation of the region of Biafra from Nigeria and sharing of all assets and liabilities.

“(10) That BPNC advised all the governors of Eastern region (Southeast/ south south) to ignore the questionable assurances given to them by the Arewa governors and federal government with the subtle promises that Biafrans residing in Arewa land are save.

In a similar vein, The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said that anybody that is still preaching that the problem of Nigeria is Yoruba or Hausa or Fulani does not love Nigeria.

Reports have it that Sanusi made this known on Wednesday, June 14, via a series of posts on Instagram.

NAIJ.com gathered that he said the problem with Nigeria is that a group of people from each and every ethnic tribe is very selfish.

The Emir of Kano revealed that the poverty that is found in Maiduguri is even worse than any poverty that can be found in any part of the South.

He however blasted the groups that have resorted to ‘hate speech’ along ethnic lines.

The former CBN governor said: ''My grandfather was an Emir also fulani my uncle and guardian was also the immediate late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero and therefore I represent all that has been talked about this afternoon.

''My grandfather was a Northerner, I am a Nigerian, he wrote.

''The problem with this country is that in 2009, we speak in the language of 1953.

Sir Olaniwun can be forgiven for the way he spoke, but I cannot forgive people of my generation speaking in that language.

''Let us go into this issue because there are so many myths that are being bandied around. Before colonialism, there was nothing like Northern Nigeria, Before the Sokoto Jihad, there was nothing like the Sokoto caliphate".

