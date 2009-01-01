Home | News | General | What Saraki’s CCT judgment did to Nigeria’s economy - Godswill Akpabio

- Senator Akpabio says the economy bounced back after senate president Bukola Saraki was acquitted and discharged by the Code of Conduct Bureau

- Akpabio described this as a very good sign for the economy

- The senate minority leader’s statement came shortly before the upper legislative chamber went on a two-week recess

The discharge and acquittal of senate president Bukola Saraki by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) helped the economy.

According to reports, this was the submission of the minority leader of the senate Godswill Akpabio while speaking on the floor of the upper legislative house on Thursday, June 15.

Akpabio made his comments just before the senate embarked on a two week recess.

According to the minority leader, prices of stocks went up at the stock exchange after Saraki was cleared.

He described the episode as a good sign for the country as the economy is coming back to life.

In his words: “It’s a good sign that the economy is bouncing back as a result of the victory.

"Mr President I was listening to Channels Television. I heard of what happened at the stock exchange, shares prices went up.

“This is an indication that even the trial was slowing down the economy. I want to congratulate Nigerians for this.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Code of Conduct Tribunal dismissed the case of false asset declaration against Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki .

Saraki made a no-case submission on May 4, after the prosecution closed its case.

