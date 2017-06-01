Home | News | General | CCT: Okowa Hails Saraki’s Acquittal
CCT: Okowa Hails Saraki’s Acquittal



Delta State Governor, SenatorDr Ifeanyi Okowa has hailed the victory of President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Okowa in a statement in Asaba on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu said “Saraki’s long and tortuous trial was victory for democracy and rule of law.

While noting that It was obvious the case against Senator Saraki was a distraction to governance, Governor Okowa expressed gladness that the Senate did not allow the trial to hinder their performances.

He stressed that Senator Saraki’s victory depicts that the judiciary remains the bastion of hope  for everyone seeking redress and added that he is glad Senator Saraki has been vindicated.

“This judgement is good for our democracy as it will further enhance Nigerians’ faith in the judiciary.’’ the Governor said.

While congratulating Saraki, Gov. Okowa challenged the Senate President and entire members of the National Assembly to always protect the rule of law and fundamental rights of Nigerians.

CCT: Okowa Hails Saraki's Acquittal
