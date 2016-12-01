Home | News | General | Abuja flood Kills APC BOT member, Akamukali

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – A member of the moribund Board of Trustees BOT of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Sir Olisaemeka Akamukalem is dead.

Akamukalem, who hailed from Delta state died on Tuesday in Gwarinpa, Abuja after a torrential rainfall which swept his car. He was aged 57.

His remains were immediately recovered and deposited at the Kubwa General Hospital Morgue.

Eye-witnesses said they watched helplessly as the flood swept the party chieftain and his car to their end.

In the meantime, APC said it received the news of the death of one of its “respected leaders, Sir Olisaemeka Akamukali with shock”.

In a statement issued Thursday in Abuja and signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, APC recalled that the late Akamukali was the former National Chairman of the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) that merged with others to form the APC in 2013. He had also served as the first Assistant National Secretary of the All Peoples Party (APP).

“He was the Director-General of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Campaign for President and thereafter served as member of the APC Presidential Campaign Committee that worked for the successful election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

“The late party chieftain who served the APC as first interim National Auditor was one the stabilizing forces in the party and always identified with progressive causes to strengthen the Party and ensure unity among members.

“Sadly, the late Akamukali has left us at a critical time when he was needed to contribute to nation building and the implementation of the APC Change Agenda. We however take solace knowing that the late Party chieftain lived a fulfilled and impactful life during his time on earth”, APC added.

