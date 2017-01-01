Home | News | General | Okorocha reappoints sister, others after cabinet dissolution

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, has reappointed his sister, Mrs. Ogechi Ololo as the Imo state Deputy Chief of Staff, Domestic. Chief Rochas Okorocha

Vanguard, gathered, Thursday, in Owerri, that their appointments start with immediate effect.

Also those who escaped the hammer of the governor and were reappointed include, the Deputy Chief or staff to Imo government House, Mr. Kingsley Uju.

Others favoured by Okorocha, General Manager Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, Mr. Jeff Nwaoha, Special Adviser Studio Production, Prince Odunze.

Including, Pastor Bumi Babs, Mr. Okey Okorocha, Dr Chris Ekwueme, Mrs Harrieta Jacobs, Ewe Ejifugha among others.

Meanwhile when Vanguard called the OCDA, Boss Mr Jeff Nwaoha, he confirmed it that he has been reappointed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General