Video: Why did Nigeria erase Bight of Biafra from the map? – Ben Bruce

Senator representing Bayelsa west constituency, Sen. Ben Murray Bruce has questioned why the Bight of Biafra was removed from the map of Nigeria. The Senator who said this during a presentation on the floor of the Senate also said that nobody has the right to erase the Bight of Biafra from the map.



