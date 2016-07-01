Home | News | General | Video: Why did Nigeria erase Bight of Biafra from the map? – Ben Bruce
Adeleke’s brother Ademola was never a member of our party – Osun APC 
FRSC warns motorists against use of alcohol, drugs

Video: Why did Nigeria erase Bight of Biafra from the map? – Ben Bruce



  • 10 hours 59 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Senator representing Bayelsa west constituency, Sen. Ben Murray Bruce has questioned why the Bight of Biafra was removed from the map of Nigeria.  The Senator who said this during a presentation on the floor of the Senate also said that nobody has the right to erase the Bight of Biafra from the map.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Video: Why did Nigeria erase Bight of Biafra from the map? – Ben Bruce
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 235